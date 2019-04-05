HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 6

THEATER – 8 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present “The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby.” The Weiting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Info, www.catskillplayers.org

HEALTH EXPO – 10 a.m. Lectures, panels and presentations on everything from Rabies and Lyme Disease awareness to substance abuse and mental health awareness. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-547-4230, www.LHEOtsego.com

MOBILE SCREENING – 10 a.m. Mobile Screening Coach will offer no cost mammograms and Pap tests to women over 40 who have high insurance co-pays or no insurance. Free colorectal screening kits/tests also available for men and women age 50 and over. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Info, registration, 1-888-345-0225, www.bassett.org/medical/services/cancer-institute/cancer-services-program-central-region.

SIGNING – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Teresa Millias signs copies of her book “Lone Moon Creek.” Foxcare, Oneonta. 607-397-9342.

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. Milford High School performs “The Addams Family.” Milford Central School, 42 W. Main Street, Milford. Info, 607-286-7721 x8207