HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

HOLIDAY PARADE – 3 p.m. Celebrate the holidays on Main St. Line up at 3, parade at 4. Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.foothillspac.org

TREE FESTIVAL – 3 – 7 p.m. View Christmas Trees beautifully decorated by area individuals, businesses. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

TREE LIGHTING – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the lighting of the Christmas Tree in Muller Plaza, Oneonta.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy delicious pancakes with real maple syrup, more before heading over to holiday market featuring jewelry, crafts, baked goods, more from 35+ local vendors. Cost, $5/person. Cooperstown Elementary School.

DECK THE HALL – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate season with holiday crafts, performance by Pathfinder Bell Choir, more. Bring new, unwrapped toy or 5 non-perishable food items for free admission after 2. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/holiday-celebration-2019?date=0

COOKIES & CRAFTS – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy lunch, find great gifts, go home with plate of delicious holiday cookies. Unitarian Universalist Soceity, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

SILENT AUCTION – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Franklin Railroad and Community Museum hosts Sports Memorabilia silent auction to raise funds for Helios Care. 572 Main St, Franklin. 607-829-2692 or visit https://www.facebook.com/franklinrailroadandcommunitymuseum/

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the kids, furry friends to visit with Santa, take pictures, play with visitors from Susquehanna SPCA. Haggerty Ace Hardware, 5390 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

CELEBRATION – 11 a.m. Bring the kids for crafts, learn about holidays around the world while shopping the pop-up market with many local vendors, handmade gifts. Followed by Irish Dance Performance. 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick.

SANTA VISIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa while shopping for the holidays. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

WRITERS WORKSHOP – 12 p.m – 2 p.m. Join award-winning author Shannon Delany to learn techniques to improve your first or next book. Harris Memorial Library, 344 Main St, Otego. Call 607-988-6661 or visit http://harrishouselibrary.org/

CONTEST DROP-OFF – Noon – 3 p.m. Bring your decorated gingerbread house to enter in Gingerbread Jubilee. The theme is your favorite movie. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

BALLET – 1 & 7 p.m. Classic ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ performed by Fokine Ballet Company. General admission, $20/person. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit deckerschoolofballet.org/site/fokine-ballet-company/

CHRISTMAS TEA – 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy holiday tea in heirloom teacup collection, homemade cookies with Ah Coopella performing variety of Christmas music at 2. Benefit for local, global mission program. United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9515 www.cooperstownumc.org

SANTA VISIT – 1 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

CHRISTMAS PARTY – 2 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids out for horse drawn wagon rides, caroling, crafts, games, photos with Santa, more. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-childrens-christmas-party/

PLANETARIUM – 2 – 3 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

HOLIDAY WALK/DINNER – 5 p.m. Take a candlelight walk through Beaver Pond Nature Trail followed by dinner with Santa. Includes cookie decorating, holiday crafts, more. Lakeview Room, Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Get comfortable to enjoy ‘The Lion King’ at free indoor movie night. Bring snacks, blankets, chairs, more. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

POTLUCK DINNER – 6 p.m. Community pot luck dinner. Bring a dish to pass. Tableware and beverages provided. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

SANTA VISIT – 6 – 8 p.m. Kids bring their lists to ask Santa for gifts. Parents bring their cameras, pictures are free. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Coop Concert Series presents Penny Knight Band. Bring extra cash & food to donate to Cooperstown Food Pantry. Tickets, $20/adult. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org