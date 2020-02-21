HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

YULE BALL – 8 – 10 p.m. Dress up with your friends for Harry Potter themed ball featuring mocktails, food, games, some vendors. Admission, $5 with proceeds to support charity Reading is Fundamental. Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.

SPIRIT FEST – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find insight and inspiration to beat cabin fever this winter. Sit down with preferred practitioner (Cost, $25/session) or drop in for free workshops on topics from Mindfulness to Norse Mythology. Institute for Spiritual Development, Lotus Center, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-267-4693 or visit shiftnewyork.webs.com/cabin-fever-spiritfest-2-22

BIRD ATLAS – 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Passionate about birds, volunteer with Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society to count breeding birds across the state to determine range, population, of our states birds. Training session to be led by regional coordinator Dave Nicosia, lunch included. Free, open to public. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

EDVENTURE – 1 p.m. ‘Traditional Ice Harvest’ is the topic with Fred von Mechow using traditional tools. Learn about the methods, tools, try it out yourself. Free. Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 St. Rt. 80, Sherburne. 607-674-4733 or visit friendsofrogers.org

ANTHROFEST – 1 – 3 p.m. Hands on workshops, demos, games led by anthropology students to explore human evolution, biology, culture, history, more. Great for middle school students & up. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PLANETARIUM – 3 p.m. Take digital journey through the cosmos in immersive multimedia experience. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011.

DINNER & PROGRAM – 5 p.m. Enjoy Chicken & Biscuit Dinner with friends followed by program ‘Women Behaving Badly.’ Cost, $12/adult. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Ford V. Ferrari.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

COFFEE HOUSE –7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot.’ Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Concert Series presents the John Jorgenson Quintet headlined by Grammy winning guitarist John Jorgenson. Cost, $20/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org