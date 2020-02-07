HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

WINTER CARNIVAL – All Day. Info at www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com

WINTER RACE – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Annual 5k/10k Bob Smullens Race through Cooperstown. Oldest continuously held race in Otsego County. Cost, $20/person. Registration 10:30 a.m. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800, ext. 111 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2020-bob-smullens-5k10k-race/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage applesauce, variety of toppings, more to get warmed up for the Winter Carnival. Proceeds benefit families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

VALENTINES CARDS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids to made beautiful Valentines for friends & family. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

AUDITIONS – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Glimmerglass Festival seeks youth aged 6 – 18 to perform speaking & singing roles in stage productions of The Sound of Music, De Feen (The Fairies), world premier of youth opera The Jungle Book. Also seeking adults aged 40+ for speaking roles in The Sound of Music. Auditioners should prepare 1 age-appropriate song, bring sheet music for accompaniment. Must be available for stage rehearsals, performances mid-June through late August. Glimmerglass Festival Rehearsal Hall, 4152 St. Hwy. 20, Warren. Info/scheduling, auditions@glimmerglass.org or visit glimmerglass.org/auditions/

QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find a diverse array of quilts, quilted goods from around the area by The Fenimore Quilt Club. Showing through 2/23. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ZINE WORKSHOP – 2 p.m. Learn all about zines, from what it is, to how to make one yourself with a single sheet of paper. Supplies provided, no experience necessary. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

HISTORY PROGRAM – 2 p.m. Harry Bradshaw Matthews presents ‘The Underground Railroad Along the Susquehanna River: The Freedom Journey from Hartford County, Maryland, to Otsego County, New York.’ Free, open to public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St, Oneonta, NY. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

PAINT & SIP – 4 – 6 p.m. Create lovely painting with instruction from Kathy Knox while enjoying delicious beverages, supporting local library. Cost, $35/person. Space limited. RSVP recommended. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SOCKHOP – 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Come out for fun evening of music by Love Me Tender, dancing, more at final Sockhop. Cost, $5/person to support Family Resource Network. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0494 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

POTLUCK – 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, enjoy good company. Followed by a film. Dinnerware, beverages provided. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547 9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch

SPEAKEASY – 6 – 9 p.m. Throw on your ‘20s gear and do the Charleston to favorite local band, Hanzolo. Prizes will be awarded to most dapper, greatest flapper so dress to impress. Sample ‘20s themed cocktails from local restaurants and cast your vote for which you like best. 21+ only. Portion of proceeds to be donated to Cooperstown Angel Network. Cost, $5 cover, $5 sample. Cash bar available. Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8282 www.facebook.com/Cooperstown-Angel-Network-373232176025689/

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. Free showing of ‘Abominable’ (2019, PG). Snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags allowed. Clark Sports Center, 124 Co Rd 52, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Queen & Slim.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.