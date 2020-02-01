HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

FUNDRAISER – Noon – 4 p.m. Stop by for Chili bowl cook-off. Featuring delicious chili, hand-decorated bowls. Help support our local artists. Wilber Mansion, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

BENEFIT RIDE – 8:30 – 10 a.m. Enjoy 90 minute spinning class to benefit the Mobile Cancer Screening Coach with $10 minimum donation. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800, ext. 129 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 a.m – 11 a.m. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W Main St, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0610.

TRAPSHOOT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 5 Shots for $1. Ages 12 & up. Richfield Sportsmen’s Club, 1497 County Hwy 25, Richfield Springs.

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FILM – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Knives Out.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 2 p.m. Performance ‘Harvey’ by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Cost, $17/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5407 or visit www.foothillspac.org

WIND DOWN – 4 p.m. Buffet, raffle, and prizes. The Genesee Restaurant and Tap Room. 38 Lake St, Richfield Springs. 315-858-2105.