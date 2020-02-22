HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

TRUNK SHOW – 1 p.m. Trunk Show and Quilt Raffle drawing on last day of Susquehanna Valley Quilters annual quilt show. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/susquehanna-valley-quilters-exhibit/?instance_id=1168

FUNDRAISER – 8 – 11 a.m. Support local veteran Gerald (Jiggs) Monroe who served in Vietnam, was awarded the Purple Heart. Enjoy buffet breakfast featuring pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, much more. Hartwick Fire Department, 3088 Co. Hwy. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-7730.

BRUNCH BINGO – 10:30 a.m. Enjoy delicious brunch, fun game of bingo to support Susquehanna SPCA. Cost, $20/person includes food, game, donation to shelter. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

BALLET – 12:55 p.m. Direct from Moscow, showing of Bolshoi Ballet production of “Swan Lake.” Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FILM – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Ford V. Ferrari.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 2 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot.’ Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org

DISCUSSION – 3 p.m. Dan Butterman, candidate for 121st Assembly District seat, to host community conversation on Economic Development. Vets Club, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 315-560-7835 or visit www.facebook.com/ButtermannForNY121/

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Class for teens 13-18 to learn to bake a cake from flour to frosting. Reservations required. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Ste. M, Oneonta. ourotc@gmail.com