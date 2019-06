HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 23

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 3 p.m. Oneonta Community Concert Band presents concert ‘Greeting Summer’ in music. Features pieces Olympic Fanfare and Theme, On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss, National Emblem March, more. Free, open to public. Lawn chairs welcome. Pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. 607-437-0152.

FOLK MUSIC – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Franklin Farmers’ Market presenting folk, classic rock and Americana group, Rickety Fence. Covered seating available. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/