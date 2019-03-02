HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 3

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sugaring Off Sundays include pancake breakfast with fresh maple syrup, demonstrations and tours of the Farmers Museum. The Farmers Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. Info, www.farmersmuseum.org.

MEET AND GREET – 12-4 p.m. “Sundays at Brandow’s” aims to connect new families with companion animals from the Susquehanna SPCA. Brandow’s Feed & Seed, 4119 NY-7, Oneonta. Info, (607) 547-8111.

WORKSHOP – 3-5 p.m. Cindy Falk leads a workshop on Understanding Historical Architecture Styles. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of homes and buildings to help in identifying architectural style. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info, director@otsego2000.org.

BASKETBALL – 4 p.m. Cheer on Oneonta Octane basketball team at home game. SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/