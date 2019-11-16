HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

BALLET – 12:55 p.m. Direct from Moscow, showing of Bolshoi Ballet production of “Le Corsaire.” Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

HOLIDAY MARKET – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find holiday gifts from 50+ vendors selling textiles, herbal products, jewelry, wreaths, more in heated greenhouse. Includes food/wine tasting, hot apple cider donuts, pies more. Sunnycrest Orchards, 7869 St. Rt. 10, Sharon Springs. 518-284-2256 or visit www.sunnycrestorchards.com

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

CONCERT – 2 p.m. Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble presents their fall concert. Free and open to public. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit http://www.catskillwinds.com/

THEATER – 2 p.m. CCS Thespians present fall musical “A Gentleman’s Guide To Love & Murder.” Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

THEATER – 2 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield CS Drama Club presents fall musical “The Hollywood Hillbillies.” Auditorium, Cherry Valley-Springfield High School, 597 Co. Rd. 54, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3265 or visit www.cvscs.org

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Friends of Music presents “The Art of Song,” a community concert. Admission by donation, suggested $12, $6 for seniors/students, free for children 13 and under. United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org.