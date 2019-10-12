HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

TRACTOR FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. See Over 60 tractors and machines they powered on NYS farms. Features classic, small engine, more. Famers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/Tractor-Fest

VOLUNTEERING – 9 a.m. Join the Angel Network to support children & families in Cooperstown School District with various needs. Room 309, Cooperstown High School. E-mail pugliesestephanie@hotmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Cooperstown-Angel-Network-373232176025689/

WOLF MOUNTAIN – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebration features animal enrichment, vendors, Native American crafts, kids activities, opportunity to watch wolves, pups, foxes, coyotes receive their stuffed pumpkins. Cost, $5/person, cash only. Wolf Mountain Nature Center, 562 Hopkins Crandall Rd., Smyrna. 607-627-6784 or visit www.thewolfmountainnaturecenter.org

MUSIC – 11 a.m. Charles Eubanks performs on the Jazz Keyboard. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-2672 or visit franklinlocal.org/franklin-farmers-market-13th-season/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Theatrical production of ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest’ presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org

CONCERT – 5 p.m. “Vienna: City of Music” concert featuring performers Ann-Marie Barket Schwartz, violin, & Max Caplan, piano. Cost, $70/person. The Horned Dorset, 2000 St. Rt. 8, Leonardsville. 315-855-7898 or visit www.horneddorsetinn.com