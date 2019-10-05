HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

PIT RUN – 10:45 a.m. Run or walk 6.2 miles through scenic Oneonta, passing through SUNY Oneonta campus, ending at Neahwa Park. Also includes 5k race, 2 mile stroll, or kids fun run. In memory of Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian NYS Police Investigator killed in Line of Duty. Start at Main Street Bridge, Oneonta. 607-432-8068 or visit pitrun.org

SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile screening coach offers free mammograms, pap tests to women 40+ without insurance or with high deductibles. Get screened then enjoy cider mills ‘Big Squeeze’ event featuring cider pressing, tours, more. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate 25th year of the annual quilt show at Silver Jubilee. Features 300+ quilts from artists across the country with featured quilter Jim Bryden in Tudor style historic inn. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit roof project. Admission, $5/person. The Major’s Inn, 12 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2780 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

MUSIC – 11 a.m. Charles Eubanks performs on the Jazz Keyboard. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-2672 or visit franklinlocal.org/franklin-farmers-market-13th-season/

AUTUMN FEST – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10th annual festival features live music, free kids activities including puppet show, a corn maze, pumpkin painting, more. Also, cornhole tournament, pumpkin carving demonstration, Cutest dog pageant. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 309 Covered Bridge Rd., Unadilla. Visit www.facebook.com/unadillarotary

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Men In Black International.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

PUBLIC TALK – 2 – 3:30 p.m. Presenting “Upstate Uncovered & Graves of Upstate New York: 100 Notable Resting Places” with author/radio DJ Chuck D’Imperio. Free, donations welcome. West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/public-talk-upstate-uncovered-graves-of-upstate-ny-w-chuck-dimperio/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Theatrical performance “The Wolves” about the lives of 9 American Girls navigate big questions, wage tiny battles in their lives. Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta.

PRESENTATION – 3 p.m. Learn about the travels of Carleton Watkins, who left Oneonta in 1849 during the Gold Rush. Learn about the era with curator emeritus Weston Naef. Free, open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

SOCCER GAME – 3 – 6 p.m. Participate in Worlds Largest Soccer Game with SUNY clubs all on 1 field, with 1 ball. Meet new people, have fun, enjoy fall in Oneonta. All College Field – behind Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/4836355

FOLK MUSIC – 3 – 5 p.m. John O’Connor and His Fellow Travelers perform in concert, free. First Presbyterian Church of Worcester, 174 Main St., Worcester. 607-829-2672

FINALE – 4 p.m. Conclude this years Summer Music Festival with concert ‘For The Birds.’ Featuring works inspired by bird song both old and new, from Saint-Saëns and Vaughan Williams to Robert Sirota whose ‘Birds of Paradise’ premiered at the festival in 2013. Cost, $25/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 800-838-3006 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org

MACABRE MUSIC – 4:30 p.m. Musicians of Ma’alwyck present program of scary music featuring works by John Williams, Arthur Foote, others. Includes world premier of Hyde Sextet of Max Caplan, inspired by the ghost stories of the Hall. Cost, $20/person, concert only. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org