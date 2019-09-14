HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Stamford Friends of Music present Pegasus: The Orchestra performing American masterpieces Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, others. Suggested donation, $12/person. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org

MUSIC – 11 a.m. John O’Connor performs country, folk, original songs. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-2672 or visit franklinlocal.org/franklin-farmers-market-13th-season/

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Childs Play.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

ORIENTATION – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn what 4-H dog program has to offer. Includes training games, tips, rules, chance to meet dogs, more. Just don’t bring your own dog. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-267-2011 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/09/24/4-h-dog-program-orientation

WORKSHOP – 2 – 3 p.m. Introduction to Buddhism & guided meditation with Lanny Harrison, certified meditation instructor in Shambhala tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Free. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/public-talk-introduction-to-buddhism-guided-meditation-w-lanny-harrison/

READING – 3 p.m. Friends of the Village Library present author George Hovis reading from latest novel “The Skin Artist.” Village Meeting Room, downstairs Village Library, Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

DINNER CONCERT – 4 p.m. Sit down for food & cocktail and enjoy music from around the world. Features Spanish compositions by Isaac Albeniz, Turkish inspired improvisations by Italian composer Carlo Domeniconi, Bach. Performed by Kenneth Meyer, PhD (guitar). Cost, $70/person. The Horned Dorset, 2000 St. Rt. 8, Leonardsville. 315-855-7898 or visit www.horneddorsetinn.com

CONCERT – 5:30 p.m. Members of world famous ‘Chatham Baroque’ perform 17th & 18th century music on instruments of the era. Cost, $30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org