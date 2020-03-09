HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 10

TRYOUTS – 6 p.m. Children aged 9-12 are invited to try out for Oneonta Little League, Major League. Ages 10-12 are required to try out. First come-first serve, pre-registration required. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontalittleleague.sportngin.com

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

DAIRY DAY – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dairy trade show featuring presentations, networking opportunities for upstate dairy farmers, more. Registration required. Cost, $30/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown, 518-312-3592 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2019/03/12/central-new-york-dairy-day-2020

LUNCHEON – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy lunch with Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek.