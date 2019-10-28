HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

FILM – 7 p.m. Showing ‘The Dragon Murder Mystery’ (1934) by Oneonta author S.S. Van Dine. Includes introductory remarks & talk back session. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – 10:30 a.m. Mohawk Valley Economic Development District holds meeting where residents provide input, comments on plans, discuss plans for next year, review previous year, more. RSVP appreciated. Otsego NOW, 5th floor conference room, 189 Main St., Oneonta. 315-866-4671 or visit mvedd.org

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Work on current projects & hang out with the Knit-Witts. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

HEALTHY COOKING – 4 – 6 p.m. Join Neida Suto to discuss healthy cooking, get some recipes to try, learn food prep techniques, sample some healthy food. Harris Memorial Library, 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

BOARD GAMES – 6 – 8 p.m. Night of fun Board & Party games with Serenity Hobbies. Ages 16+ welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 61 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MEMORIAL CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy musical program entitled ‘Soiree Cinema’ presented by Tina Toglia featuring music composed or adapted for French movies. Includes works by Couperin, Debussy, Poulenc, others. Free, open to public. Room 201, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3419.