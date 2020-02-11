HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

BOOK SIGNING – 6:30 p.m. Signing , reception to celebrate new book ‘Driving While Black’ by Cooperstown Graduate Program Director Gretchin Sorin. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

PLANTING – Noon – 1 p.m. Plan for the 2020 garden planting season with Master Gardener Mary Ellen Calta. Free, open to public. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

TRAVELING MUSEUM – 3 – 7 p.m. Visit unique collection of African-American art, artifacts, recordings, paintings, newspaper articles dedicated to preserving, conserving information on African-American inventors, inventions. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Celebrate exhibit opening ‘Dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga Artists’ featuring startling works by indigenous artists Cathie Jamieson, Luke Swinson, on contemporary indigenous issues rooted in symbology of thier Anishnaabe culture. Yager Museum, Hartwick Collge, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Himalaya. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

AUDITION – 6 p.m. Try out for May production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” with the Catskill Community Players. Seeking actors from large range of roles, ages. Preparation not necessary, just bring list of potential conflicts. Institute for Spiritual Development, 41-45 Dietz St., Oneonta. E-mail nancybcouch@yahoo.com.

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Cooperstown film society presents ‘All Is Lost’ (2013) with emmy winning costume designer Van Ramsey discussing his work on the film. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.