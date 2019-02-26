HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

POT LUCK – 6 p.m. Fly Creek Area Historical Society hosts their annual pot luck. Bring a dish to pass and an antique or special item to share with the group. Free, open to the public. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek. Info, (607) 547-9334.

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by from free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

WRITERS GROUP – 5 p.m. Discuss current writing projects, get inspired, have fun. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GAME NIGHT – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Play board games and card games with the family. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. Otego. Info, (607) 988-6661.

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta’s Mask and Hammer Theatre Club presents Bertolt Brecht’s “The Exception and the Rule.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/theatre.