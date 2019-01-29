HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30

CAREER FAIR – 2 – 4:30 p.m. Join New York State Department of Labor meet with local businesses, explore options for your future. Bring updated resume, dress for success. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4800 or visit www.cdoworkforce.org/news/southside-mall-job-fair

FOOD DISTRIBUTION – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cooperstown Food Pantry and co. work to distribute 1 – 2 bags of fresh/non-fresh food for free to anyone who can use it. All foods are near sell-by date/in danger of being discarded. Northern Eagle Beverages Warehouse, 41 Browne St., Oneonta. 607-432-8006 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/3084239

OPEN HOUSE – 4 – 6 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments, tour the home. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by from free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

WRITING CLUB – 4:15 p.m. Join local writers to improve your craft, share ideas/progress in supportive environment. All ages/abilities welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Returning for a second season, Film Society of Cooperstown presents “Duck Soup” (1933) with Buster Keaton short. Free, refreshments included. Village Ball Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-437-6903 or visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/