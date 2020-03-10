HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

FILM SOCIETY – 7 – 11 p.m. Cooperstown film society presents Noir double feature ‘The Big Clock’ (1948) & ‘An Act of Violence’ (1949) with special guest Libby Cudmore, author ‘The Big Rewind’ & journalist, joining us for dark discussion of black & white crime. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/

WORLD SPAY DAY – All Day. Get your cat spayed or neutered ahead of kitten season for reduced cost. First call, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

GARDENING – Noon – 1 p.m. Enjoy lively discussion with home gardening specialist on organic gardening system focused on maximum yields from minimum space, increasing biodiversity/fertility. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/03/11/bio-intensive-gardening

WELLNESS – 4 p.m. Group discussion focusing on emotional wellness. Teen are invited to talk out their stress, anxiety more. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Malaysia. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

TRYOUTS – 6 p.m. Children aged 9-12 are invited to try out for Oneonta Little League, Major League. Ages 10-12 are required to try out. First come-first serve, pre-registration required. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontalittleleague.sportngin.com

DISCUSSION GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Read ‘Seneca Falls and the Origins of the Women’s Rights Movement’ by Sally McMillen. Enjoy casual discussion about women’s past struggles, efforts to win the vote, local women’s contributions to Edmeston. Free, refreshments available. Registration preferred. Edmeston Free Library, 6 West St., Edmeston. 607-965-8208 or visit www.facebook.com/Edmestonfreelibrary/

VISITING AUTHOR – 7 p.m. Enjoy reading by Novelist/Essayist Shena McAuliffe, known for novel ‘The Good Echo’ & essay collection ‘Gas, Light, Electricity.’ Free, open to public. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4921 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/mcauliff-walsh-10-to-present-work-at-hartwicks-visiting-writers-series/