HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

CARNIVAL – 5 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids to enjoy annual Halloween Carnival followed by trick or treating through Residence Halls. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2514

OPEN HOUSE – 4 – 6 p.m. Tour the home, meet the staff, learn about services, then enjoy performance by Jack Cooper on the banjo. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600, ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

HORROR IN THE MUSEUM – 6 – 8 p.m. Annual story telling event features readings/performances of classic & current tales of spooky fiction, poetry, songs. Performers include Hartwick students, staff, faculty. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 p.m. Tour folk art exhibit by Lantern Light, learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces. Limited to 15/tour. Cost, $14/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

NAVY CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy the best of big band jazz performed by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble. Free, open to public. Auditorium, Unadilla Valley Central School, 4238 NY-8, New Berlin. 607-847-7500 or visit www.uvstorm.org