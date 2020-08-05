HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fun Virtual Escape Room 08-06-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

ESCAPE GAME – 7 – 8 p.m. Join resident Game Master and your friends for fun quest to escape imaginary Witches Hut. Solve puzzles to escape, cure the poison mushrooms you and your party have consumed. Available to 4 County Library System Users only. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – Noon. Healthy individuals are invited to drive-thru testing for Covid-19, free of charge courtesy of the Otsego County Department of Health. For Otsego County residents only. Registration required. Town of Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 607-547-4279.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230.

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Learn the history of the Plaque Gallery, the process of making the plaque and what it means to the meaning of being a Hall of Famer. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-plaques-of-the-gallery?date=0 for info.

GLIMMERGLASS GLIMPSE – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy aria ‘Sorge nel petto’ from Handel’s ‘Rinaldo’ originally scheduled for performance in 2020. This performance features a short film by Director Louisa Proske and is performed by countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, pianist Christopher Devlin. Presented by Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/glimpse-rinaldo/ for info.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature The Realtime Dixieland Band performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.