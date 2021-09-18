HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Golf for the Oneonta Theater 09-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

FUNDRAISER – 1 p.m. Fun golf tournament to support the Friends of the Oneonta Theater in their efforts to reopen the historic theater. Will feature 18 holes, a putting contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, more. Cost, $75/player. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Dr., Oneonta. 607-432-8950 or visit www.oneontacountryclub.org/events-1

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring singer/songwriter Jason Starr performing foot-stomping country bluegrass. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org

TRIBUTE CONCERT – 3 p.m. Concert in tribute to J. S. Bach, featuring David Fung, piano, exploring works of homage and devotion by J.S Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, Reena Esmail, and Frederic Chopin. Performance is dedicated to to the unseen and unheard, and to all those affected by the pandemic. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. 518-918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org