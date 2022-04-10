HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Healthy Cooking Class 04-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 11

COOK-A-LONG – 5:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator for 6 week series of classes on the why and how of healthy eating. Nutrition lesson includes a cook-a-long dish each week with a recipe. Free, registration required. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/11/22/whats-for-dinner-virtual

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SUPPORT GROUP – 10:30 – Noon. ‘The Art of Bereavement’ is a creative grief support group using art to explore Grief and Loss. Free, open to all adults. Registration required. Presented by Helios Care at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Old Fashioned Tomato Soup for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance, Cost, $3.50/senior & $8.60/guest. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

DREAM CIRCLE – 6 p.m. Join the group each week on Zoom to discuss dreams and what the unconscious is trying to teach in a safe and supportive group. Presented by Christene Springle from Christene Springle from Mountain Magic Healing Studio. 607-287-7278 or visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic