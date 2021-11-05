HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Holiday Craft Fair 11-06-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting local crafters and artisans. There’s something for everyone on the list. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

DENTIST – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Military veterans and their spouses/significant others are invited to sign up for free dental care on this 7th annual Day of Service. Registration required. Aspen Dental, 5001 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta. 1-844-277-3646 or visit www.aspendental.com/about/healthy-mouth-movement

VACCINE CLINIC – 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. Established Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to receive a flu shot or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Bassett Family Medicine, Ste 9 , 739 Rt. 28, Southside Oneonta. 607-431-1015 or visit www.bassett.org/news/upcoming-patient-flu-covid-19-vaccine-clinics?fbclid=IwAR2EO0lOO1CmH3CIQRMxsPIGqKRbgmWC2oaJ6IRFYWG1iC5EyBWDAK6INqE

BIRD WALK – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society hosts walk on shores of Otsego Lake to complement Glimmerglass Film Day festival movie ‘The Falconer.’ Free, open to the public. Please bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Meet on the grounds of The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exhibit by award winning artist Enid Baxter Ryce, whose film, ‘War and the Weather,’ is included in the Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

DAY OF THE DEAD – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Graduate Program for a family friendly celebration of the Day of the Dead. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate art by 4 artists, Christine Heller, Linda Suskind-Kosmer, Rose Mackiewicz, and Thomas Brisson, who challenge the limits of genre by combining paint and photographic media. Reception will include beverages and live music by the Mopar Cams. Runs through 11/20. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/upcoming-exhibitions

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘The Story Wont Die’ about a Syrian rapper, tortured for his lyrics by the regime who then uses his music to survive the war. Showing at Hall of Fame Grandstand Theater, Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

CONCERT – 8 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents the rock band Roanoke. Tickets, $20/adult. Ballroom, The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org