HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Jack-O-Lanterns in Huntington Park 10-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take a stroll through the park, lit by Jack-O-Lanterns on the Friday before Halloween. Admire the creativity of your neighbors and vote on your favorite. Carved pumpkins must be dropped off before 5 p.m. The theme this year is ‘your favorite spooky story.’ Participants receive prizes for the People’s Choice Award and the best pumpkin that fits this the theme, and a chance to win a $50 gift card. You can also request a free pumpkin to carve and display in the park. Huntington Park, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Stop by to find mens/women clothing, housewares, books, and more at reasonable prices. Will also have a Bag sale starting at 4 p.m. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to lean about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607) 547-1456 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

TRUNK OR TREAT – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids out to trick-or-treat through a parking lot of decorated trunks and enter to win a prize in the basket raffle. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0610 or visit www.facebook.com/RichfieldCSD/

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org