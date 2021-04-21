HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Kick Off 2021 Online Earth Festival 04-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 22

EARTH FESTIVAL – 1 – 7 p.m. Fun Online Events to celebrate the little blue marble floating in space that makes us all possible. Celebrate with Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

EARTH WEBINAR – 1 – 2:30 p.m. ‘Many Happy Returns’ presentation presents 3 species that are making a comeback in the Butternut Creek. Presented as part of OCCA’s online Earth Festival. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

EARTH DISCUSSION – 3 p.m. Learn how conservation easments can protect the land with David Diaz, Interim Executive Director of the Otsego Land Trust. Presented as part of OCCA’s online Earth Festival. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

FOREST HIKE – 3 – 5 p.m. Join Liz Mundy, OCCA volunteer & ADK Conservation Chair, for Earth Festival hike in George Buckles County Forest. Driving directions to the trail head will be provided in the parking lot at the Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Text 607-287-4395 to sign up or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

COOK-A-LONG – 4:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly for fun lesson on the ‘why’ & ‘how’ of eating healthy. Includes time for a cook-a-long dish. Free, registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy open mic by local writers followed by presentation by featured writer/performer Unity, of Otego NY. Presented by Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

EARTH WEBINAR – 7 p.m. Discuss pesticide use with Dan Wixted, Pesticide Management Education Program at Cornell University, in presentation ‘Assessing Pesticide Hazard vs. Risk: Glyphosate, a Case Study.’ Presented as part of OCCA’s online Earth Festival. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/