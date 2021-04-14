HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Open Mic & Author Presentation 04-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 15

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Open mic followed by presentation by author April Ford whose debut novel ‘Carousel’ won an award in the category of LGBTQ+ fiction for the International Book Awards. Free, open to public. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-april-ford/?instance_id=1195

BLOOD DRIVE – 1:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Franklin Methodist Church, 101 Main St., Franklin. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

JACKIE ROBINSON – 2 p.m. Celebrate this Hall of Famer and Civil Rights Pioneer with The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-program-Jackie-Robinson-Day?date=0

SUPPORT GROUP – 4 p.m. Join Pride+ to discuss issues facing LGBT+ youth and get the support you need. Hosted by Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

COOK-A-LONG – 4:30 p.m. Join nutrition educator Kimberly for fun lesson on the ‘why’ & ‘how’ of eating healthy. Includes time for a cook-a-long dish. Free, registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu