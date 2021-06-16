HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Open Mic & Writers Salon 06-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 17

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Open mic followed by presentation by Marly Youmans, author of eight novels, 2 Southern fantasies, an adventure in blank verse, and 4 collections of poetry. Free, open to public. Presented through Zoom by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/writers-salon-marly-youmans/?instance_id=1203

MOBILE COACH – 1 – 7 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/cancer-services-program

COMMERCE – 2 p.m. Learn about the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce with chamber director Tara Burke. Presented by the Cooperstown Senior Community Center, brick building behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

BEAUTIFICATION – 6:30 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Garden club for program on the ‘Keep America Beautiful’ federal initiative. Members of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development district will discuss how the initiative will sponsor a garden in Otsego County. Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 187 East Main St., Richfield Springs. 607-547-2536 or visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

NEW YORK HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Learn about the culture and music from when the Erie canal connected Buffalo to New York City in video ‘Where Did the Songs Go? The Musical Legacy of the Historic Erie Canal Part 2.’ Presented by the Arkell Museum, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

OUTDOOR CONCERT – 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy dreamy folk/country/indie-rock songs performed by Ana Egge. Cost, $16/person. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/