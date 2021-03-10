HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Outsmarting The Pandemic’ Webinar 03-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 11

WEBINAR SERIES – 7 p.m. Online series ‘Outsmarting the Pandemic’ continues with presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Worth A Shot’ on the how the vaccines work, how modern vaccines are developed, more. Free, registration required. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of ‘The Thaw Gallery of American Indian Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

MANAGEMENT SERIES – 6 – 8 p.m. Own, care for, or just love horses? Take this series of 5 courses to learn all about how to care for them. Cost, $10/class. Second session learn about equine behaviour management. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/09/march-madness-equine-management-series