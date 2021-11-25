HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Santa Arrives in Cooperstown 11-26-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

BLACK FRIDAY!

SANTA ARRIVES – 5 p.m. Bring the friends and kids to greet Santa as he arrives at his cottage. Refreshments and music will be available. Please wear a mask to visit Santa’s cottage. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

THANKSGIVING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk off the Thanksgiving meal with a stroll through the Historic Village. Visit the turkeys, see tools made at the blacksmith shop, and watch food be prepared on an open fire at the Lippitt Farm House. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/thanksgiving-at-the-farm/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org