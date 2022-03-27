HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Seniors Walking Group 03-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 28

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 10:30 – Noon. ‘The Art of Bereavement’ is a creative grief support group using art to explore Grief and Loss. Free, open to all adults. Registration required. Presented by Helios Care at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Chili con Carne dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

DREAM CIRCLE – 6 p.m. Join the group each week on Zoom to discuss dreams and what the unconscious is trying to teach in a safe and supportive group. Presented by Christene Springle from Christene Springle from Mountain Magic Healing Studio. 607-287-7278 or visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic