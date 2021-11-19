HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Serenades in Concert with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra 11-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents a program of serenades, both classical and romantic, by a trio of master composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Antonín Dvořák and Richard Strauss. Health guidelines will be followed. Cost is $32/adult. Foothills Performing Art Center, Oneonta. Visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

VACCINE CLINIC – 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. Established Bassett patients aged 18+ are invited to receive a flu shot or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Bassett Family Medicine, Ste 9 , 739 Rt. 28, Southside Oneonta. 607-431-1015 or visit www.bassett.org/news/upcoming-patient-flu-covid-19-vaccine-clinics?fbclid=IwAR2EO0lOO1CmH3CIQRMxsPIGqKRbgmWC2oaJ6IRFYWG1iC5EyBWDAK6INqE

BOOSTER CLINIC – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eligible people are invited to receive their booster shot for the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Must be aged 18+ and bring vaccine and insurance card. Walk-ins welcome. Foxcare Center, 1 Foxcare Dr., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/Bassett.Network

HOLIDAY SHOPPING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find gifts for your loved ones among the antiques, cookies, natural products, crafts and more available at this years holiday bazaar. Also enjoy soup, chili, & take-out. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org

HOLIDAY MARKET – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Get the holiday shopping done and help local charities. Participating vendors will be donating 25% of profits to Orpheus Theater and Foothills Performing Arts Center. There will be everything from make-up to woodwork available. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Find 2 floors of unique hand crafted gifts, home made baked goods, & a daily raffle for basket filled with specialty items donated by the crafters. Presented by Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association. Proceeds go to Schoharie Valley Railroad and 1743 Palatine House Museums. At the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 143 Depot Ln., Schoharie. 518-295-7505 or visit www.schoharieheritage.org

AUTUMN SOUP & STEW – Noon – all soup is gone! Drive in and order a 12 oz. cup of soup or stew to support local church. Donations will go to repair the churches foundation. Take-out only. United Methodist Church of Cooperstown Junction, 6367 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland.

THEATER – 1 & 6 p.m. Enjoy theatrical production ‘The Song of Pandora,’ presented through a partnership of Mountain View Wellness and The Red Door Church so people can experience growth through the arts. $5 suggested donation. The Red Door Church, 381 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-7520 or e-mail sstallone@rehab.org

ROAST BEEF DINNER – 4 – 8 p.m. Support a local fire department and enjoy dinner of Roast Beef, roast potatos, salad, more. Dine in or Eat out. Cost, $20/dinner. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #2, 4877 St. Hwy. 28, Hartwick Seminary. 607-547-8091 or visitwww.facebook.com/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-103091843074934

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter