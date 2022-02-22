HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Springfield Library Celebrates Valentines Day & Chinese New Year 02-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SPRINGFIELD READS – 4:30 p.m. Celebrate Chinese New Year and Valentines Day together with stories, snacks, and crafts with members of the Springfield community. Sponsored by Hyde Hall. Springfield Community Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit hydehall.org/springfield-reads-feb-23-2022/

ICE FISHING CLINIC – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Get hands on experience with ice fishing from the Park Staff and DEC experts. Includes demonstration on auguring, fishing techniques, and cleaning/filleting the catch. Free, registration required. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from India. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

FARM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Hop online to learn about the hurdles of starting a farm business with Steve Hadcock, Beginning Farmer and Market Development Educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, Capital Area. Cost, $10/class or 25 for all. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/virtual-beginning-and-ongoing-farm-series

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Film Society for horror double feature of ‘Frankenstein’ AND ‘Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.’ Will feature guest speaker Bruce Markusen, author and a host of Horror on Television. Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

CONSERVATION – 7 p.m. Learn how to get started with the iMapInvasives which allows the public to track and report invasive species. Will cover how to set up an account, interact with the program, and how to report an observation in both desktop and mobile versions. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/imapinvasives-an-introduction/