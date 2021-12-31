HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Start 2022 Outdoors 1-01-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

FIRST DAY HIKE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Celebrate the new year with beautiful 1.3 mile walk around Gilbert Lake and then warm up by the fire in Briggs Pavillion. Counts towards the Winter Octet challenge by Otsego Outdoors. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd., Laurens. 607-432-2114 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/events/

FIRST DAY HIKE – 9 – 10:30 a.m. Celebrate the new year with a guided tour with Forest Ranger Erin Petit. Dress for the weather and bring Water & Snacks. Counts towards the Winter Octet challenge by Otsego Outdoors. Free, registration required. Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Jones Rd., New Lisbon. 315-778-4107 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/events/

FIRST DAY HIKE – 10 a.m. – Dusk. Celebrate first day of 2022 with self-guided hike along the Overlook Trail. First 100 will receive First Day Hike giveaway. No minimum age, leashed pets are welcome. Please dress for the weather, wear appropriate winter shoes/boots. Will also be collecting nonperishable donations for the Cooperstown Food pantry. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

CALL FOR ARTISTS – Community Arts Network is looking for NY artists to submit exhibition proposals for the 2022-2023 exhibition season. Deadline to enter is 1/31. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/call-for-artists for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. – Noon. Get tested and protect your friends and relatives. Appointments appreciated. Walk-ins accepted. American Legion, 86 W. Main St., Milford. Visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting to sign up.

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera’s holiday production of ‘Cinderella.’ Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American songbook as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888