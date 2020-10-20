HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Art Exhibit By Lantern Light 10-21-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk art & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 8/tour. Cost, $14/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FLU VACCINATION – 8:20 – 11:20 a.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to receive their annual flu shot. Cost, $40-$72 without insurance. For Bassett Patients only. Appointment required. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/news/bassett-healthcare-network-2020-flu-shot-clinics

PRESENTATION – 1 p.m. Learn about Raised be gardening to improve the garden (and save your back). Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/10/21/raise-your-gardening-ambitions-and-save-your-back-with-raised-beds

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CONSERVATION – 4 p.m. “An Inside Look: Radical Climate Action” presented by guest presenter Dr. Chandu Visweswariah, CEO of Utopus Insights about what we can individually do about climate change. Presented by Audubon New York. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/