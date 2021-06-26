HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Vernacular Architecture of Oneonta 06-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 27

TROLLEY TOUR – 1:30 – 3 p.m. Explore the architecture of Oneonta from it’s earliest days of European settlement to the exponential expansion of the Victorian era and the Railroad. Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, Cooperstown Graduate Program and professor of Material Culture at SUNY Oneonta. Registration required. Cost, $10/person. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Presented by Otsego 2000. Pick-up and Drop-off at Riverside Elementary School parking log, 39 House, St., Oneonta. 607-547-8881 or visit www.facebook.com/otsego2000/

SUMMER BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Browse through used books of many genres, including nonfiction, arts and crafts, children’s books, cookbooks and much more to support your local library. Cost, $1-$2 for most books. Thru July 4. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/