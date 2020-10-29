HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Trunk Or Treat 10-30-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

TRUNK OR TREAT – 4 p.m. Decorate your cars and bring the kids for fun activities from building a spider, pumpkin carving, make a ghost, and of course collecting candy. All stations are sanitized, 6 feet apart. The Railroad Inn, 28 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown.

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

PET COSTUME CONTEST – Last day to send in cute pictures of your pets in costume for chance to win PetCo Gift card. Winner will be revealed 11/2. Presented by Susquehanna SPCA. Visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/ for info.

HEATSMART MOHAWK – 11 a.m. – Noon. Learn about role of On-Site Energy Manager from Michael Madigan, Energy Manager of Buffalo State College. Learn how he developed an energy portfolio and implemented projects to reduce energy use. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/on-site-energy-managers-it-pays-to-know/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

HALLOWEEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Kick off Halloween with delicious chicken dinner to take home. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders strongly encouraged by 10/28. Cooperstown Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9371.

PUMPKIN CARVING – 5 p.m. Families are invited to carve their pumpkins with The Turning Point. Don’t have a pumpkin, pick one up for free from 10/20-30 during business hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Halloween isn’t cancelled! Take a Jack-O-Lantern lit stroll through the park, featuring artistically carved pumpkins. Bring your mask (the virus filtering one), and follow the arrows on one-way loop of lanterns. Huntington Park, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

PUBLIC HEALTH – 7 p.m. Hear from public health experts at Hartwick’s 2020 O’Connor Chair Lecture on topic of ‘Where do we go from here? A forward-focused look at COVID-19’ featuring Dr. E. Alison Holman, PhD, FNP, professor of nursing, Christopher Holmes, who has expertise in emergency disaster management, Maria A. MacPherson ’85, MPH, RN, who has expertise in public health. Free, open to public via Zoom. Presented by Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4790 or visit www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/oconnor-chair-lecture/