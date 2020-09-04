HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Two Presidents’ Exhibit Opening 09-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

EXHIBIT OPENING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. View exhibit ‘Two Presidents, One Photographer’ showing 56 photographs by Pete Souza of Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican President Ronald Reagan. On view through 12/31. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop in for free Covid Test with results in 15 minutes. Help stop the spread. Testing by appointment only. 3 locations in Oneonta. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St.; Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St.; St. James Church, 305 Main St. Call 833-NYSTRNG for an appointment.

RECOVERY RUN – All Month. Virtual run in memory of Lucas Rothenberger, for those who have lost a loved one to addiction. Run 1K, $15, 5K, $20, or 10K, $20, to support education on the reality of recovery with Friends of Recovery of Delaware & Otsego, others. Choose your day, time and course, then run to support the cause. Visit rothenbergerrun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11053 for info.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

SHOE COLLECTION – 9 – 11 a.m. Donate gently worn shoes to be distributed by Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprises in developing countries. Run by Oneonta High School Alumni Association. Top Level of Parking Garage, Market St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising for info.

ART LECTURE – 2 p.m. Learn about Catskills wood carver and folk artist Lavern Kelley, a few works are present in the exhibit ‘Folk Art In Wood,’ with Sydney L. Waller – the galleriest managing the Kelley’s artistic estate. Free, reservations required. Hanford Mills Musuem, 51 Co. Rt. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/folk-art-in-wood/

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens learn everything from laundry to banking & budgeting with Lynn of the Oneonta Teen Center. Located at The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of gallery’s first exhibit of the season. Featuring Lindsay France’s ‘Abandoned History,’ Vernon Burnett’s ‘Trails From The Emerald Ash Borer,’ and Gia Sabatani. Free, open to public, masks required. Displayed through 9/13, by appointment only. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/art-lindsay-francegia-sabatini-vernon-burnett/

DRIVE-IN MOVIES – 8 p.m. Come out for a fun outdoor movie experience. This week showing ‘Labyrinth.’ Movie starts at dusk. Free admission, donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/