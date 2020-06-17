HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Bird Walk In The Garden 06-18-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 18

VIRTUAL BIRD WALK – 9 -10 a.m. Enjoy virtual walk through sights & sounds of the Edith Wharton Estate to discover/identify the different bird calls with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

DAIRY DRIVE-THRU – 10 a.m. Stop by to pick up free milk from the American Dairy Association North East. They will be giving away 4,000 gallons of milk in cooperation with local partners and Dairy Farmer’s of America to aid families suffering hardship due to the pandemic and for national Dairy Month. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District, 693 St. Hwy. 51, Gilbertsville. www.gmucsd.org

BASEBALL TRIVIA – 1 p.m. Test you knowledge of baseball with Baseball Hall of Fame in virtual game show featuring 9 innings, live virtual audience contestants can draw on for help with tools like polling the audience, ask an audience member, and 50/50. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-trivia-2?date=0 for info.

ARTS TOWN HALL – 5:30 p.m. Kick off Glimmerglass Festival’s summer programming with town hall all about how the opera industry, arts organizations can work toward more inclusive environments for African Americans artists. Questions accepted before, during events. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/virtual-town-hall-role-arts/ for info.