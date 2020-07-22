HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Voices Of The Game On 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee Marvin Miller 07-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 23

BASEBALL – Noon. Virtual Voices of the Game to present Hall of Famer Dave Winfield reflecting on Marvin Miller, 2020 inductee to Baseball Hall of Fame, and his impact on labor and baseball. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Marvin-Miller?date=0 for details.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS – 2 p.m. Sign up for virtual workshop to learn how to run your own role-playing game with your kids. Presented by Richfield Springs Public Library. Visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/ for details.

OPERA – 5:30 p.m. Get a first glimpse of childrens opera ‘The Jungle Book’ which was set to premier in 2020. Enjoy the first performance of one of the arias followed by commentary, educational information on Indian classical music & dance. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/glimpse-the-jungle-book/ for details.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature the Steve Fabrizio Ensemble performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.