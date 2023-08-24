Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta Partner on Nursing Program

ONEONTA—Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg and SUNY Oneonta President Alberto J. F. Cardelle put pen to paper on August 16, approving a first-of-its-kind nursing articulation agreement between the two institutions.

This partnership allows SUNY Oneonta Pre-Nursing Advising Track students to transfer seamlessly into Hartwick’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program after they complete their first two years at SUNY Oneonta. One-Hart students begin their phase at Hartwick in the summer immediately following year two at SUNY Oneonta.

The signing took place in the state–of–the–art Clark Nursing Simulation Laboratory on the Hartwick College campus. Signatories on the One-Hart articulation agreement include Laurel Bongiorno, vice president for academic affairs and provost, and Patricia Grust, chair and clinical associate professor of nursing, from Hartwick, and Enrique Morales-Diaz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tracy Allen, dean of the School of Sciences, and Tami LaPilusa, program coordinator of pre-health professions, from SUNY Oneonta.

“This is a historic moment as it is the first nursing articulation agreement of its kind between the two institutions,” said Hartwick President Darren Reisberg. “We both recognize the severe nursing shortage this region is facing. And by working together, Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta are ensuring that a steady stream of highly qualified nurses is graduating, entering the workforce immediately prepared to contribute, and serving to boost the region’s economic vitality.”

“We are thrilled to be part of this historic collaboration,” said Cardelle. “As anchor educational institutions in the region, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College have a tremendous opportunity to work with our community partners to create pathways and pipelines that will not only serve our students but also make our whole region stronger.”

One-Hart is open to SUNY Oneonta students who are first-time, matriculated first-year or transfer students who enter with fewer than 24 college credits. It is not open to students who were previously matriculated at SUNY Oneonta. Students in One-Hart must earn a minimum of C in all prerequisite courses and an overall GPA of 3.0 to remain in the program.

These students may also be eligible for Hartwick’s HartLand Promise initiative, which offers a tuition cost comparable to a four-year public college or university in New York State.

“Nurses are a vital component of our healthcare delivery system and the education nursing students receive at Hartwick College, through the state-of-the-art Clark Nursing Simulation Laboratory, is second to none,” said state Senator Peter Oberacker. “With SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College joining forces on the One-Hart collaboration, more well-qualified nurses will be field-ready sooner and able to help halt the nursing shortage we face here in New York State.”

Built on the longstanding relationship between Hartwick and Bassett Healthcare Network, the program will offer One-Hart students in their final semester at Hartwick the opportunity to interview for an RN position within the Bassett Healthcare Network.

“The One-Hart articulation agreement is a wonderful partnership between SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. It shows us how the public and private institutions can work together for the common good, while advancing educational experiences for students,” said Assemblyman Brian Miller. “This is an important step in addressing the critical nursing shortage we are experiencing. This collaboration is just the start of what’s going to be great in Oneonta.”

The signing of One-Hart is particularly meaningful this year as Hartwick College’s nursing program celebrates its 80th anniversary of preparing the next generation of nurses. The One-Hart articulation agreement goes into effect September 1, 2023.