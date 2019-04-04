Hartwick E-Hub Students

Share Experiences With Rotary

Above, Rotarian Margaret Drugovich introduces Hartwick students Allison Taft and Taylor Diepold, rear, who presented at the Rotary luncheon this afternoon at The Elks Club. The students are the first in a four week series of speakers selected by Drugovich to speak about their experiences in the ‘Hartwick College E-Hub Experience: Liberal Arts in Action’ initiative. At left, Kristen Jones, professor of Economics at Hartwick, explains how uncertainties in the future of the workforce lead the college to come up with new, creative ways to have their students apply their liberal arts degrees with hands-on problem solving. Following, the students spoke on their E-Hub experiences; Taft spoke on Applied Theater and how actors can be used in nursing trainings to give a more realistic experience while enhancing the actor’s experience in an immersive environment, while Diepold spoke on an Agricultural Distribution Model aimed to help local farmers market, distribute their produce. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)