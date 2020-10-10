Health Department Issues Cease, Desist To Mt. Vision Festival

MOUNT VISION – The Otsego County Health Department is warning the public to stay away from the NY Harvest & Freedom Fair at 397 County Highway 15, Mount Vision after it was declared a “nonessential gathering” and ordered not to take place.

According to a press release from Heidi Bond, Public Health Officer, the Health Department became aware of the event and issued a cease and desist order was issued on Thursday. However, they were notified that the event is still being held, allegedly in violation of Executive Order 202.8 and Executive Order 202.45; “businesses/events must limit all non-essential gatherings to fifty or fewer individuals for any lawful purpose or reason.”

“It is in the best interest of the public to avoid this event,” Bond wrote in a press release.

Citations are in the process of being issued to the proprietors of this event for violations of public health law and executive orders. According to Bond, Violation of social gathering restrictions comes with a $15,000 fine and individuals who attend the event and do not wear face coverings may be subjected to a $1,000 fine.

This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.