Helen Stam, 96, Oneonta Sept. 16, 1923-June 17, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Helen Stam, age 96, a life-long resident of Oneonta, NY, died peacefully at home on June 17, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Helen was born on Sept. 16, 1923, to the late Harry G. and Mary N. Lambros (Zaharis) at Fox Hospital. She graduated from Oneonta High School in 1941.

For over 50 years, Helen assisted her father, and later her brother George, with day-to-day operations of Diana Restaurant, a well-known eatery in Oneonta for 70 years. She retired in 1991 when George sold the business.

Helen married Sam T. Stam in 1954 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Binghamton. Sam was a Sales Manager at LaMonica Beverages for over 30 years. After he retired in 1985, he and Helen enjoyed many great years with their family and friends, traveling to Greece, Florida, and many other places. Sam died in 2001 from Alzheimer’s complications.

Helen is survived by her son, Nicholas (Linda); daughter, Stephanie (Gunter) Steege; stepdaughter-in-law, Carol Stam; her brother, Nick (Sharon) Lambros; her sister-in-law, Mary Lambros; her grandsons, Christopher Stam, Gregory Stam, Alex Steege, Nikolas Steege, and Darle Stam. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Sam T. Stam; stepson, Thomas (Carol) Stam; brother, George Lambros; sister, Angie Bertuzzi; brothers-in-law, Sam Bertuzzi and Nick Farmakis, and sister-in-law, Mary Farmakis.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Helen enjoyed get-togethers with friends and family, playing bridge, tackling New York Times Sunday crosswords, catching the latest movies, and watching ballgames at Damaschke Field. She dearly loved her grandchildren, hosting many cookouts and outdoor games in her big backyard at her home.

Helen will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a future date after restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dollars for Scholars (Helen Stam Scholarship in the memo field), P.O. Box 1083, Oneonta, NY 13820, www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.