CHAMBER CELEBRATES SUCCESS Helios, Rustic Ridge Join Best Of The Best Honorees at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce's "Ignite the Fire of Entrepreneurial Spirit" banquet that ended a few minutes ago at The Otesaga are, from left, Helios Care's board Chairman Connie Jastremski and President/CEO Dan Ayres, winners of the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Breakthrough Award; Laura and Rick Bennett, proprietors of Rustic Ridge Winery, Burlington, winners of the Key Bank Small Business Award; and NBT Insurance Agency Interns of the Year Jared Ciccarelli from SUNY Oneonta and Caitlyn Herlihy from Hartwick College. At right are Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan and board Chair Al Rubin. Some 250 attendees helped celebrate the honorees' accomplishment. Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, presented Assembly citations to the honorees; and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig delivered the closing remarks where, among other things, he urged Caitlyn and Jared to pursue their careers in Otsego County. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)