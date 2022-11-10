HOMETOWN HISTORY: 11-10-22

November 10, 2022

110 Years Ago

A plurality of 200,000 votes for Woodrow Wilson over Taft, and Taft’s lead of 60,000 over Roosevelt, is the result of yesterday’s election in New York State so far as confirmed by nearly complete returns. The Democratic Party presidential plurality is the largest New York State has ever given to that party and it is the first time in the history of the state that the voters outside of the metropolitan district have given a Democratic presidential candidate a plurality. So far, the totals are: Wilson – 648,066; Taft – 477,274; Roosevelt – 381,500. Nationwide Wilson has secured 387 electoral votes; Roosevelt has 89; and Taft only 12. In conceding defeat Taft said he hopes to see organized a national “Republican Club” entirely apart from the Republican National Committee. Such a club he said will “cherish the principles of the party and be a source of political activity, not only during election years, but at all times.” Mr. Taft declared that Mr. Wilson would face a Congress made up to a large extent of untried men who have come to believe that to show their faith with the people they must at times be “insurgents” and oppose the program of the leaders.

November 1912

90 Years Ago

Borne high upon a towering wave of Democratic votes Franklin D. Roosevelt’s lead assumed such impressive proportions that soon after midnight President Hoover conceded the New York Governor’s election to the presidency. Roosevelt will assume office at a time of economic stress which furnished the principal talking points of an unusually intensive and bitter campaign. With a total of 5,506 votes cast in the city of Oneonta Tuesday, President Hoover received 3,493, while Governor Roosevelt polled 1,952. Of the 1,149 voters in the Town of Oneonta, Hoover was the choice of 850 as compared with a vote of 287 for Roosevelt. Judging by the attendance at election smokers and open house gatherings held by clubs and other organizations in the city, most of the citizens remained at home and got the reports of the political warfare over their own radios. A total attendance of considerably less than 300 was reported from seven gatherings at which reports were received over the air.

November 1932

70 Years Ago

The body of Pvt. Jack A. Oliver, a victim of the Korean War, will arrive on the 6:41 p.m. train Wednesday. The funeral has been set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street. The Rev. Roswell Lyon of First Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in New Milford, Pa. under charge of the Susquehanna Pa. American Legion. The Oneonta American Legion will take part in the service here. Private Oliver, a 21-year-old medical corpsman died of wounds received September 6. He was drafted about 20 months ago after graduating from Oneonta high school and had been in Korea since last Christmas time. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Helen Oliver; a brother Kenneth E. Oliver of 3 Depew Street; his father Harold Oliver of Binghamton; and an aunt, Mrs. Mabel Olmstead, Scranton, Pa.

November 1952

50 Years Ago

The Hartwick College Women’s Club will present a monodrama by Elizabeth Jenkins Dresser at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, in the Little Theater, in the basement of Bresee Hall, Hartwick College. Mrs. Dresser will portray Elizabeth Barrett Browning. Her monodramas have been enjoyed by many clubs in the past several years. Her portrayal of the famous poetess includes three scenes – an early meeting with Browning; her elopement to Italy, and her triple role as wife, mother and famous poet. Mrs. Dresser is a graduate of Swarthmore College and of the Leland Powers School of the Theater in Boston. Her original monodramas depicting famous women include Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Lane, an orphan who became hostess for her bachelor uncle President James Buchanan, and Anne Hutchinson, and dramas of Christmas and Grandmothers of Yesterday and Today.

November 1972

40 Years Ago

Oneonta’s code enforcement officer said Monday that the city is not able to conduct annual inspections of student housing to see that safety standards are being met. “I’d be the first to acknowledge there are a lot of housing violations out there that I don’t know about,” Adolph Buzzy, code official said. City aldermen are promising an investigation into safety procedures following the death of a third student in off-campus housing this year. David W. Lein, 24, a 1981 SUCO graduate died of smoke inhalation early Saturday morning after fire destroyed his residence at 24 Cedar Street. “I would say there are about 138 houses in the city that have students living in them,” Buzzy said. “The only ones that are inspected are the ones I get complaints on.” Buzzy estimates he would need $250,000, three more inspectors, and two secretaries to inspect every student apartment annually. There are 4,686 residences within the city limits. Buzzy inspected 62 homes last month just for health hazards.

November 1982

30 Years Ago

An unidentified man snatched purses from two Oneonta women Monday. Police believe he is responsible for at least four purse thefts in the last two weeks. The suspect is described as a short, stocky white male about five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 190 to 200 pounds. The suspect has brown hair and has been seen wearing a blue, hooded Adidas sweatshirt, according to Detective William Davis of the Oneonta Police Department. The thefts occurred at various Oneonta institutions including St. Mary’s School and A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital.

November 1992

20 Years Ago

A program of patriotic Veterans Day music will be performed Sunday at 3 p.m. by the Oneonta Community Concert Band in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Director Rene Prins will lead a program that includes John Philip Sousa marches and selections in honor of the heroes of our military forces. A highlight of the program will be the performance of “Ode 9/11/01,” a new composition by Prins, written in memory of the tragic events of more than a year ago. Also featured will be a baritone horn solo “Asleep in the Deep,” featuring Tom Murphy on the euphonium.

November 2002