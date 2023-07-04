Hometown History: April 6, 2023

135 Years Ago

Hiram F. McMullen, a car inspector on the N.Y.O. & W.R.R. was run over and killed at Sidney on Tuesday. The cars were unprotected by flags, and as McMullen was in the act of crawling under to reach the other side of the track, a train in charge of conductor Allen, backed in upon the cars, catching his left hand just as he placed it upon the rail, severing it at the wrist and drawing the head under, crushing the skull from the left eye to the base of the brain. Deceased had no insurance.

The first delivery of mail in Oneonta by government carriers was made on Monday morning, the letter carriers in bright new uniforms, leaving the office soon after eight o’clock. Matters moved off nearly as smoothly on Monday morning as though the free delivery had been long in vogue. The advantages of the free delivery, although availed of by but comparatively few of the business men, will be appreciated by those living away from the business center. The free delivery system’s introduction here marks an epoch in the history of the village and is another step looking to the enrollment of Oneonta among the young cities of the Empire State.

April 1888

110 Years Ago

The first annual banquet of the Railroad and Local Y.M.C.A. Bowling tournament was held at the Y.M.C.A. dining hall Monday evening at the close of the winter’s successful sport on the alleys, and was an evening of perfect enjoyment for all. The attendance was fine and the spirit of unity which should prevail in every Y.M.C.A. that is to be felt as a power for good in the community was present in a measure that was unmistakable. The contest on the alleys was between 11 picked teams captained by some of the best bowlers in the association. The competition was won by Elmer Rowe’s quartet consisting of E. Elmore, W. Goldsmith, and L. Winans, beside their captain. The pair of slippers awarded for the highest individual score was won by Tony Chicorrelli. The watch fob for the greatest number of strikes throughout the tournament went to J. Leal and the hat donated by Frank Henrieff for the highest average was won by Elmer Rowe.

April 1913

90 Years Ago

Oneonta and state police want to learn the identity of a motorist who on Wednesday of last week forced a large truck and trailer into the ditch near Schenevus and questioned the driver regarding his load at the point of a revolver. According to the driver, A.B. Mahoney of Oneonta, the sedan passed him a few miles north of Schenevus but instead of continuing on its way south the driver of the sedan crowded him to the ditch until he was forced to stop. The stranger then ran back to the truck, gun in hand, and demanded to see Mr. Mahoney’s license. The truck driver produced his chauffeur’s permit. The armed man scanned it hurriedly and then questioned the driver about the contents of the trailer. “A load of Ginger Ale for an Oneonta concern,” the driver informed him. “Go on, you’re not the one I’m looking for,” the hold-up man replied, and hurrying back to his sedan drove off in the direction of Oneonta.

April 1933

70 Years Ago

A distinguished pair of permanent visitors arrived in Oneonta yesterday, and promptly took a swim in Neahwa Park pond to cleanse themselves in preparation for a strenuous summer of swimming and peanuts. Released from federal quarantine on Tuesday after their arrival from Holland, the visitors waddled out of their opened crates, exchanged squawking pleasantries with distinguished onlookers, and waded into the pond. The new Oneontans are a pair of beautiful white swans. Parks personnel expect the swans to become one of the most popular attractions for Oneonta’s nature lovers. To keep them that way, Parks Board Chairman R. Milton Hick has asked the public to refrain from teasing them. The swans were donated to the city by Roscoe and Duncan Briggs of the Briggs Lumber Co.

April 1953

50 Years Ago

In the not too distant future, women may be manning the phones at State Police stations, or even chasing and arresting lawbreakers. Women can now join the State Police in New York. Last month, the first trooper exam was given since women became eligible for the force. Among the few women to take that first exam was Colleen Haus, a Mt. Vision woman. Haus scored an 89 on the written exam. Local troopers say that probably represents a high score. “I’m not going in this for a joke. I think there are lots of opportunities for women in the State Police,” Haus said. Mrs. Haus doesn’t consider herself a women’s liberationist, but instead said she hopes she can “bring a little femininity” to the force. She took her test in Albany last month and is anticipating a physical examination, interviews, references and an investigation before being eligible to become a state trooper. Mrs. Haus graduated from Oneonta State in 1971 with a B.S. degree. She worked for a year in the Sydney School District, teaching third grade.

April 1973

30 Years Ago

Six families who live in a trailer park on Oneonta’s south side may be forced to leave their homes this summer to make room for an Italian restaurant. Marty and Brenda Patton, who own the Cathedral Farms, the Farmhouse and Christopher’s restaurants, bought the land just below Christopher’s on Route 28 about six months ago. The Pattons are working with the Town of Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals to get approval to build. The restaurant will be on the entire lot. All of the trailers will be gone.

April 1993

20 Years Ago

Thousands spent the weekend without power as utility companies, road crews and fire departments worked to clean up damage from a late season ice storm. Freezing rain coated roads, cars and trees with as much as an inch of ice in some areas starting Thursday night. States of emergency were declared in Chenango and Otsego counties. Several inches of snow is forecast today.

April 2003