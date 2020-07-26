Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Hyde Hall Among Historic Homes Featured In D’Imperio’s New Book Hyde Hall Among Historic Homes Featured In D’Imperio’s New Book 07/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Hyde Hall Among Historic Homes Featured In D’Imperio’s New Book Chuck D’Imperio hands a freshly signed copy of his book ‘Open House: 35 Historic Upstate New York Homes’, to Joanne Spina, Worcester, following his SUnday Series talk at the Swart Wilcox House Museum earlier this afternoon in Oneonta. “The most magnificent home in my book is Hyde Hall” said D’Imperio, “It is the most opulent in scale for that time in America.” He went on to recount many a tale from his travels collecting the best stories from each of the homes featured in the new book.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)