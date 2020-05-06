If Onondaga County Can Sell Cars, Otsego Dealers Should, Too

COUNTY REPS DECLARE:

COOPERSTOWN – If Onondaga County got a special dispensation from Governor Cuomo to open its car dealerships, why shouldn’t Otsego County?

That’s the question the Otsego County board wants answered by the time it next meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Acting on a suggestion by Republican Oneonta City Council member Len Carson, his county rep, Democrat Danny Lapin, today championed his constituent: “If Onondaga got a special dispensation, let’s see what they did. Maybe it could apply to us.”

Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, pointed out that, with sales tax revenues expected to take a hit, “Our number on sales tax category” is auto dealers.

County board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, said prospective buyers are flocking to the Syracuse area since the dispensation was granted; why couldn’t we benefit similarly.