In Memoriam Adam Keator, 38 March 15, 1983 – October 25, 2021

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Adam Keator of Wilmington, NC, passed away October 25, 2021. He was born in Oneonta, NY, on March 15, 1983 to parents Holly Castagner and Joseph Keator . He attended Laurens Central School and went on to work as a driver for Filmwerks LLC, driving generators to venues across the country, before becoming a mechanic in the shop, a job which he loved.

Adam enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors with any project. He spent time restoring his pride and joy: a Mazda BTW. He loved making surprise visits to New York with more stuff than he would need for his stay. But he had to have a different pair of shoes for any occasion. Most of all he loved his children. Waking Ayvah up early in the morning to go watch a sun rise , teaching Adrian how to ride a mini bike and work on cars. Making Halloween decorations with the kids for his favorite holiday and just playing outside.

His family will remember him most for his sense of humor, his laugh and most of all his infectious smile.

Adam is survived by his children Ayvah and Adrian, Wilmington, NC; his mother Holly Castagner, Wilmington, NC; his father and step mother Joseph and Melanie Keator, Laurens, NY; his sisters Paulina (Bobby) Oakes, Sebring FL; and Chelsea (Cody) Keator, Oneonta, NY; and his brother Joey Keator, Wilmington, NC; and is nephews Cody, Chance and Cullen and nieces Cheyenne and Chyna all of Florida.

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Leitha Billings, Alfred Castagner, Norman and Alice Keator, and Raymond and Elaine Rutherford.

A celebration of life will be held March 26,2022 in Oneonta NY time and place will be published at a later date.

For the future of his children donations can be made to https://gofund.me/f80e76e4