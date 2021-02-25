IN MEMORIAM: Irma A. Ouimet; Oneonta, Unatego Teacher Claimed By COVID-19

OTEGO – Irma A. Ouimet of Otego, a native of Peru and Unatego Central School District teacher, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, in the ICU at Bassett Hospital from complications related to COVID-19.

Irma Alejandrina Villegas Ormachea was born in Calca (Cusco), Peru, and became a teacher serving young children in the mountains of Peru. Irma came to live in the U.S. upon her marriage to her husband Gene Ouimet in 1984.

Irma continued her teaching career after moving to Otego and served as a substitute teacher at both Oneonta and Unatego Middle and High Schools. Irma loved working with her colleagues and enjoyed the students, especially sharing her knowledge of Peru with students in Spanish classes.

Irma loved gardening, cooking and painting. She volunteered at Harris Memorial Library in Otego, tending to the flower beds and received a certificate of recognition for her service on Dec. 3, 2011. Irma also loved animals and was a devoted caretaker to her pets and other neighborhood dogs and cats.

Irma is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gene Ouimet of Otego; three stepchildren, Cheryl Ouimet, Jeff Ouimet and Scott Ouimet and his wife, Toni Ouimet; brothers-in-law, Fred and Andre Ouimet and his wife, Caroline Ouimet. Irma also leaves behind five loving siblings, Maria Isabel, Raul, Oswaldo, Americo and Luis, all living in Peru; nieces, Sandra and Alessandra; and nephews, Andres and Sergio. Irma’s special friend Sidlia Torres from Peru, as well as all her beloved friends and neighbors in Otego, were very dear to her during her life.

Irma’s family extends its thanks for all the prayers and support received from family, friends and neighbors during Irma’s illness. The family also expresses its sincere appreciation to the professional, caring and respectful ICU staff at Bassett Hospital who cared so compassionately for Irma during her stay.

A memorial service for Irma will be held in the spring.

Donations may be made in Irma’s name to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.